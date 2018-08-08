Man shot in head in Fuller Park

Police investigate a shooting about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in the 5200 block of South Wells St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot in his head early Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the Sout Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle when someone walked up and spoke with him before firing shots at 12:43 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Wells, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The shooter had a concealed carry permit and was taken into custody, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.