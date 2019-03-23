Our Pledge To You

03/23/2019, 02:49am

Man shot in head in Garfield Park

By Sun-Times Wire
A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in Garfield Park early Saturday.

Just after 1 a.m., the man was inside of a business in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone outside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

It is unknown if he was the intended target.

Area North detectives are investigating.

