Man shot in head, killed in Marquette Park

A man was shot in the head and killed Sunday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 9:18 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Maplewood when a male walked up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the head and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.