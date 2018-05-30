Man crashes after being fatally shot in South Loop: police

Police investigate a fatal shooting that happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Clark. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man died after being shot in the head while driving early Wednesday in the South Loop, according to Chicago Police.

The 30-year-old was driving about 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Clark Street when another vehicle drove up to his and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.