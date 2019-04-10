Man shot in Heart of Chicago

A man was shot while driving through the Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old was driving about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Cullerton Street when a male in a passing red Toyota fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

