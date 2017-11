Man shot in Hermosa

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the 32-year-old was in the 2000 block of North Pulaski when three males walked up and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him in the upper left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.