Man shot in his garage in West Englewood

A 47-year-old man was shot early Sunday in West Englewood on the South Side.

About midnight, the man was inside his garage in the 7000 block of South Claremont Avenue when someone fired shots from outside, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the leg and he transported himself to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.