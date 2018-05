Man shot in his legs in Austin neighborhood

A 29-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the man was in the front of his home in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when two people exited a gray minivan outside and fired shots at him, Chicago Police said. The two people reentered the minivan and drove away.

He was struck once in each leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.