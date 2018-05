Man shot in his legs in West Lawn

A 22-year-old man was shot early Friday in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., the man was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of West 66th Place when someone fired shots at him, Chicago Police said. He was struck in both his legs and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.