Man shot in his nose near Humboldt Park

A man was shot in his nose Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was outside when someone shot him from a passing vehicle in the 1700 block of North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago Police said. He was struck in his nose.

The man was taken in good condition to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.