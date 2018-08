Man shot in Homan Square

A man was shot Monday night in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 40-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when two people walked up to him and one took out a handgun and shot him at 11:27 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Lexington, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.