Man shot in Humboldt Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the left side of his buttocks about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Ohio Street, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.