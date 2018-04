Man shot in jaw in Far South Side attack

A man was shot in the jaw Thursday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was walking down a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 118th Street when he heard shots and realized he was struck in the face, according to Chicago Police.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.