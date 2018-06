Man shot in Lawndale

A man was shot Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the ankle at 8:08 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 13th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known. Area Central detectives were investigating.