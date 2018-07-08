Man shot in LeClaire Courts

A man was wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the LeClaire Courts neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:30 p.m., the 22-year-old was standing at a large gathering in the 4400 block of South Lavergne Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago Police said. The man was struck in his groin and lower back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The shooter was seen entering into a vehicle that drove away, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.