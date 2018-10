Man shot in leg as he flees robbery attempt

A man was shot in the leg while running from a robber Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:55 a.m., the 35-year-old was walking down the 4400 block of West Van Buren when someone stopped him and tried to rob him, according to Chicago police.

The 35-year-old ran away and was shot, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.