Man shot in leg during attempted robbery in West Pullman

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the 11400 block of South Normal. | Google

A man was wounded during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

About 1:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 11400 block of South Normal when another male walked up, pulled out a handgun and tried to rob him, according to Chicago Police. When the man ran off, the attempted robber shot him in the leg.

The man took himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The shooter is described as a 5-foot-8, 185-pound black male with a dark complexion, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.