Man shot in leg in Englewood

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 1:08 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the 1000 block of West 59th Street when a black male fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The victim was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark car, police said.