Man shot in leg in North Lawndale

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:45 a.m., the 23-year-old victim was standing at the corner in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road when he heard shots ring out, according to Chicago Police.

He ran away, but was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.