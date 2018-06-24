Man shot in northwest Indiana

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded at 5:48 p.m. to a call for service in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street in Gary, Indiana and found an unoccupied vehicle, Gary police said.

During a search of the area, the officers found the 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. The man — who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana and was visiting his hometown of Gary — told investigators that he was getting out of his vehicle when another male walked up and fired shots.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sgt. Daniel Callahan at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line (866) CRIME-GP.