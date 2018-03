Man shot in leg in Washington Heights

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in Gresham on March 28. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 28-year-old man was walking when two males exited a vehicle and fired shots at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 105th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The suspects exited a burgundy Pontiac Grand Prix before opening fire, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.