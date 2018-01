Man shot in leg in West Pullman

A man was shot early Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 3:27 a.m. in the 500 block of West 127th Place when another male walked up and shot him in the left leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting.