Man shot in leg in Logan Square

A 25-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Logan Square on the North Side.

The man was on a sidewalk in the 2200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone pulled up in a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

On March 25, a man was killed in another shooting a few blocks away.

Read more crime, and track the city’s homicides.