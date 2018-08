Man shot in leg on Far South Side, person of interest taken into custody

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The 21-year-old was shot in the leg about 2:10 p.m. while he rode a bike in the 13100 block of South Langley, according to Chicago police. He was taken to a Roseland Community Hospital in good condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody and was being questioned by detectives, police said.