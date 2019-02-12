Man shot in legs in Englewood

A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was inside a home at 12:22 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Sangamon when someone knocked on the door, according to Chicago police.

When the man opened the door, the person outside shot at him multiple times, police said.

He was shot in both legs and taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.