Man shot in Little Village after being asked about gang affiliation

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 36-year-old was walking about 9:05 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany when a gold Dodge Caravan pulled up and the people inside asked if he was a member of the Latin Kings street gang, according to Chicago Police said. When he told them he wasn’t in the gang, someone in the minivan shot him in the foot.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.