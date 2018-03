Man shot in Little Village drive-by

A man was shot early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old man was walking when a white Buick drove by and fired shots about 1:25 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Sawyer, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the buttocks and leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition has been stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.