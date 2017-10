Man shot in Little Village shows up at West Side hospital

A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 22-year-old victim was shot in the upper left leg at 9:25 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 29th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The victim is not cooperating with investigators, police said, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.