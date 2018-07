Man shot in Logan Square

A man was shot Wednesday in the 2100 block of North St. Louis. | Google Earth

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was walking about 9:15 p.m. when someone got out of a black SUV and shot him in the foot in the 2100 block of North St. Louis, according to Chicago Police.

His condition stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.