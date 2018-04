Man shot in Longwood Manor

A man was wounded late Saturday in a shooting in the South Side’s Longwood Manor neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 97th Place about 9:30 p.m. when he heard shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left arm, police said. The victim showed up at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.