Man shot in Marquette Park

A man was shot at 7:22 p.m. on April 15 in the 7100 block of South Mozart | Google Earth

A man was shot Sunday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 23-year-old man was shot in the right arm at 7:22 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Mozart, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.