A man was shot Wednesday evening in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.
The 33-year-old was shot in the ankle about 8:35 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Campbell, Chicago Police said.
He was in good condition at Holy Cross Hospital.
