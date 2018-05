Man shot in middle of street in Austin neighborhood

A 30-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 3:30 a.m., the man was standing in the middle of the street in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone started shooting at him, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck twice in his torso and once in his back. Paramedics took him to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.