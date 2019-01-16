Man shot in Morgan Park; 2 responding officers injured

A man was shot and two police officers driving to the scene were injured Wednesday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:04 p.m., the 28-year-old man ran away from a loud group of people firing guns outside in the 11400 block of South Carpenter Street, according to Chicago police. He hid in a residence but was shot in the back and leg by someone outside.

It is unknown whether the 28-year-old, who was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, was the shooter’s intended target, police said.

A police squad car that was en route south on Aberdeen Street struck a tree after the driver swerved an object on the ground, police said. Two officers inside were taken to a hospital, one with knee injuries and the other with wrist injuries.

Officers arrested one suspect at the shooting scene and recovered a gun, police said. Charges are pending.

At least one vehicle parked on the street had its windows shot up. A woman walked out with a broom and began dusting glass shards and snow off of it.