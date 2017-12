Man shot in Morgan Park

A man was shot early Wednesday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 23-year-old was exiting a parked vehicle about 3:35 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Loomis when another male wearing black clothing walked up, pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right hand and right leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.