Man shot in Morgan Park drive-by attack

A man was wounded Wednesday morning in a Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood drive-by shooting.

The 22-year-old was walking about 9:10 a.m. when a Ford Taurus drove by in the 11000 block of South Loomis and one of three people inside started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the knee and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition stabilized.