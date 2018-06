Man shot in neck in East Chatham

A man was shot in the neck Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was shot after getting into an argument with someone who fired shots about 5:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Greenwood, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.