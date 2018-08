Man shot in neck in Little Village

A man was shot early Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 39-year-old was inside a vehicle when a four-door car drove up and someone fired several shots about 5:20 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Kedvale, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.