Man shot in Park Manor

A man was shot Tuesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:20 p.m., the 26-year-old was involved in an argument with someone in the 400 block of East 75th Street when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.