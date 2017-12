Man shot in Park Manor

A man was shot Monday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:25 p.m., the 28-year-old was at a gas station in the 6900 block of South Indiana when someone walked up behind him and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.