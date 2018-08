Man shot in Park Manor drives self to hospital

The 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood. | Google Streetview

A 28-year-old man was shot and wounded early Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was sitting in his vehicle about 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the arm, Chicago police said.

He drove himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.