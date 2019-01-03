Man shot in Park Manor waits 6 days to report shooting

A man reported to Chicago police on Thursday afternoon that he had been shot six days before in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 4:40 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the left elbow in the 7100 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

He reported the shooting to police about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.