Man shot in parking lot in Old Irving Park

A man was shot in the chest in a parking lot early Sunday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 35-year-old man was in a parking lot when a male fired shots, striking him in the chest about 2:10 a.m. in the 5400 block of W. Irving Park, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.