Man shot in Portage Park

A man was shot Saturday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 11:10 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 300 block of North Lavergne and found the 25-year-old man had already been taken from the scene by paramedics and was en route to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to Chicago Police.

The man had been shot in the abdomen, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Additional details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available early Sunday as Area North detectives investigated.