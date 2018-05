Man shot in River North

A man was shot early Friday in River North.

The 35-year-old man was outside about 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Ontario, Chicago Police said.

He heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck in the leg and lower back, police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was listed as stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.