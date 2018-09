Man shot in Rogers Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, who was believed to be in his 20s, was shot in the stomach at 8:24 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Clark, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Saint Francis hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not yet known, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating