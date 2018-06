Man shot in Rogers Park alley

A man was shot Saturday night in an alley in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 35-year-old man was walking down the alley when he saw people fighting and someone fired shots at 9:37 p.m. in the 6700 North Clark, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the upper chest and was taken to St. Francis Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Area north detectives were investigating.