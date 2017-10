Man shot in Roseland

A man was shot Saturday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded about 10:35 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg, sitting on a front porch in the 200 block of West 109th Place, according to Chicago Police.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said. He was not cooperating with investigators and did not provide his identity.