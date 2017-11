Man shot in shoulder in Austin

A man was shot Monday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 9:26 a.m., the 22-year-old was walking in the 300 block of North Central when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right shoulder and taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Northbound CTA No. 85 Central buses were rerouted in the area due to the police activity, according to an alert from the transit agency. Southbound buses were not affected.