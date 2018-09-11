17-year-old boy shot in shoulder near Humboldt Park Field house

A teenager was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon along the main road that bisects Humboldt Park.

The 17-year-old was shot about 5:55 p.m. while sitting on a bench in the 1400 block of North Luis Munoz Drive, according to Chicago police. The shooting unfolded between the park’s field house and lagoon.

Several males fired at him with at least one gun, police said. He walked into Norwegian American Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Area North detectives were investigating, and officers took four people of interest into custody, police said.